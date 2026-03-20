The FBI Is Buying Your Location Data To Find Out Where You Drive

Your car knows a lot about you. It knows where you go, where you live, where you spend your time. It's also happy to sell that data to insurance companies and data brokers, turning your habits into a shiny new income stream for its manufacturer. But now, it turns out those data brokers have customers of their own: The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has now admitted to purchasing data on Americans.

Kash Patel, FBI director and branded sneaker enthusiast, admitted before Congress this week that the FBI is actively purchasing information about American citizens. Patel stated that the data has "led to some valuable intelligence," according to Politico, but wasn't specific as to the uses of data the bureau had obtained — nor the scope of the data gathering efforts. While this isn't the first time the FBI has admitted to buying up consumer data for its own ends, it's the first time the bureau has admitted to any current effort to do so.