Here's What A Wet Kit On A Semi Truck Does

On the face of things, it seems that semi trucks do pretty simple work. Sure, specialist trucks like the largest semis in the world have differing applications, but generally speaking, semi trucks drive from one place to another, delivering goods. Dig a little deeper, though, and the average person would discover the fact that semis are actually far more versatile. For example, some come equipped with dump trailers, blowers, and walking floors. These extras allow semi trucks to take on a more advanced role, but they all require hydraulic power. Enter the wet kit. It's essentially an additional system which allows the truck to power hydraulic equipment.

Here's how it works: the truck's engine — typically an inline-six (as semi trucks don't use V8s) — provides the power through the transmission, which runs a hydraulic pump to move pressurized hydraulic fluid from a reservoir, enabling it to operate attached equipment. That's where the name comes from, as the system relies on "wet" hydraulic fluid rather than mechanical or electrical power. The oil heats up during this process, which forces the truck to cool and filter it. Pretty simple in theory, but it's important to use the correct system and install everything correctly, so these are generally fitted by specialists rather than being a DIY job.