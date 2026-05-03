Why Harley-Davidson Used Four Camshafts For Pushrod V-Twins

The Evolution Big Twin-engined motorcycles like Fat Boys and Road Kings spent 18 years using a single four-lobed camshaft, while the Sportster's Evolution motor — and its ancestors like the K-model and Flathead engine series — utilized a radically different cam architecture. They used four individual camshafts, each with its own gear, meshed together and spinning in a synchronized movement. To the uninitiated, the whole setup feels unnecessarily overengineered. But in the world of pushrod-driven engines, four cams were a necessity to achieve perfect valve alignment and stability at high rpm. This quad-cam obsession dates back to the late 1920s, when Harley-Davidson engineers were looking to compete with the sophisticated overhead-valve single-cylinder engines coming from Europe. (Even Indian jumped on the action, heading to England to find out more and helping to fuel the Harley vs Indian rivalry.)

By giving each valve its own dedicated camshaft located directly beneath the lifter, engineers could achieve something valuable in the world of pushrod engines: straight-line geometry. Pushrods help transmit the cam motion to the lifter, moving the valve. In a standard single Evolution Big Twin V-twin, the pushrods have to snake up from a central point at awkward angles to reach the rocker arms. This creates side-loading on the lifters. By moving the cams outward and giving each valve its own pushrod, Harley engineers achieved parallel pushrod geometry. This allowed the rods to move in a perfectly vertical plane, allowing the engine to rev higher and more reliably than its single-cam siblings.