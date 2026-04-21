Why Did Ram Switch Back To The CP3 Pump?

When the fifth-generation Ram HD pickup debuted for the 2019 model year, it brought with it a raft of updates, including a revamped Cummins 6.7-liter inline-six diesel engine offering the Ram a massive 1,000 pound-feet of torque in high-output guise. The engine itself featured plenty of new parts, among them a compacted graphite iron (CGI) engine block, a new cast-iron cylinder head, a new alloy crankshaft, stronger connecting rods, and a larger Cummins-Holset variable-geometry turbocharger that forces up to 33 pounds per square inch (psi) of fresh air into the engine.

All of these changes would seem to suggest that the new 6.7L was improved dramatically compared to its predecessor, and rightly so. But Cummins' decision to swap out the long-serving Bosch CP3 common rail injection pump for the Bosch CP4.2 high-pressure injection pump meant it also picked up a bit of a dent. By the time it launched on the 6.7L Cummins engine in January 2019, the CP4.2 design had already developed a reputation for failing, from its appearances on the 6.6 Duramax LML and 6.7L Power Stroke.

Unfortunately for early adopters of diesel-powered fifth-generation Ram HD trucks, the Cummins-equipped CP4.2 pumps saw the exact same issues as the earlier versions. It took it two model years (2019 and 2020) but Ram eventually recognized the high failure rate of the CP4 pump and temporarily switched back to the CP3 pump for the 2021 model year as a stopgap solution. The returning tried and true CP3 injection pump remained in use until 2024, when it was again replaced by a new Bosch CP8 high-pressure fuel pump as part of updates to the 2025 Ram Heavy Trucks. The CP3 was also retrofitted to 2019-2020 Ram HD trucks already built with the CP4 in a recall that affected over 200,000 vehicles.