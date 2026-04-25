Here's Every V12 Car You Can Still Buy

There's nothing quite like the high-revving, smooth-running performance of a V12 engine, and for a lot of folks, there's no replacing the soundtrack, either. Unfortunately, their expense and complexity meant they were almost always going to be rare beasts, most often reserved for the upper echelons of the auto world. (Although GM once built a V12 engine for heavy-duty trucks.)

The only new vehicles available for sale today with V12 engines are from the likes of Ferrari (Purosange and, duh, the 12Cilindri), Lamborghini (Revuelto), Aston Martin (Vanquish), Rolls-Royce (Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan), and Mercedes-Maybach (S 680 4Matic). And it's really been that way from the beginning.

The first V12 used in a mass-produced automobile came in 1915, when a 424-cubic-inch mill was mounted in the Packard Twin Six, where it delivered 88 horsepower at just 3,000 rpm. The thing is, the starting price for the Twin Six was $2,600, and a premium model like the Imperial Landaulet upped the ante by $2,000 for a cost that translates to over $150,000 today. Meanwhile, the 70-horsepower Cadillac Type 51, introduced the same year as the Packard and known as the industry's first volume car with a V8, opened at just $1,975.

(If you're wondering about Ferrari and Lamborghini, two brands famous for V12 machines, the former used one on its very first car, the 1947 125 S. The latter then hired one of the former's master engineers, Giotto Bizzarini, to craft its own new V12 for the 1964 350 GT.)