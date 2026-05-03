Can An Active Fuel Management (AFM) Disabler Cause Engine Damage?

So, you're worried your Silverado or Sierra might run into Active Fuel Management (AFM) issues someday. But are they as bad as the internet would lead you to believe? Well, the short answer is yes.

Commonly found in many GM engines like the Vortec, AFM is essentially a fuel-saving cylinder-deactivation system, though it's often perceived as a flawed piece of tech. Ford calls it Variable Displacement Engine (VDE), while Ram markets the technology as its Multi-Displacement System (MDS). AFM is also called Displacement On Demand (DOD), with General Motors upgrading (while also renaming) the cylinder deactivation tech to DFM or Dynamic Fuel Management in certain later engines. There are disablers available for AFM and DFM engines, but they are different systems. Introduced in 2019, DFM equips the lifter mechanism (which prevents the intake and exhaust valves from opening) on all cylinders, while AFM limits deactivation lifters to a select few. Although AFM/DOD was about cycling the engine strictly as either a four or eight-cylinder unit, DFM enables a variety of combinations, with up to 17 different cylinder patterns.

Disablers are plug-and-play items that restrict the truck's computer from entering the cylinder deactivation mode. And no, AFM/DFM disablers won't cause engine damage. On the contrary, they typically prevent many engine problems that arise from these deactivation systems, such as collapsed lifters, premature camshaft wear, excessive oil consumption, and so on. By using disablers, you're essentially de-stressing the lifters, which improves their longevity and overall engine reliability.