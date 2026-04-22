The Knight Sleeve Valve Engine Was Charmingly Weird

Automobiles were still in their relative infancy in 1905, but they had been growing more popular for years. There was a problem, though: they were extremely noisy. One cause of the noise were the poppet valve caps and springs that would open and close access to the intake and exhaust valves. Charles Knight, an American inventor, sought to solve that problem by building an engine with no valve springs whatsoever.

The Knight Sleeve Valve Engine replaced valve caps and springs with reciprocating sleeves placed around the cylinders. The result was an engine that was so much quieter than conventional engines that it would be dubbed the "Silent Knight." But American automakers weren't impressed, so Knight shopped it around Europe, where it would catch on with companies like Mercedes and Daimler. Knight would license his engine to several automakers on the continent, limiting the licensing to one company per country.

Fast forward a few years, and American automakers would start to show interest in Knight's engine, as well. He would license it to multiple U.S. companies, but Willys-Overland would become the most successful with the engine, selling as many as 50,000 Willys-Knight models per year. In the minds of some, it looked like the old poppet valve engines would soon go out of style. After all, this was an era of innovation for the combustion engine — it would be about this time, for example, that the 7-cylinder Gnome rotary engine was invented for airplanes.