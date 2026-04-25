9 Of The Greatest V8 Diesel Engines Ever Built And The Vehicles They Powered

When Rudolf Diesel (yes, really) first conceived of a design for a sparkplugless engine that used heat and compression to ignite fuel in each cylinder, he was chasing a theoretical design premise meant to chase maximum efficiency. Diesel motors do accomplish this, with their denser, slower-burning fuel contributing to significant mileage gains compared to gasoline counterparts. Yet as is so often the case with efficiency plays, the benefits didn't stop there.

Just as turbocharging technology aimed at efficiency can also be wielded to deliver raw performance power, diesel tech has since manifested itself in everything from stump-pulling torque and long-haul durability to refined smoothness for a luxurious highway cruiser. So even though modern diesel engines outsell gas in heavy-duty trucks, that's by no means the end of the story.

Today we're going to walk you through some of the beefiest,most inspiring diesel V8s ever built, along with some of the vehicles they powered. And no, this isn't going to be a collection of full-sized pickups with Cummins stickers on the back, though that's probably most because most of the iconic Cummins implementations that comes to mind — including the 2027 Ram Power Wagon with over 1,000 pound-feet of torque — happen to be six-cylinders, and this list is a V8 party.