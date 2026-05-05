Diesel Dragsters Might Be Quicker Than You Realize

Semi-trucks, scandalous Volkswagens, and dirty tailpipes. Probably the three first images to crop up into any American's head at the first mention of anything diesel. It's likely that dragsters would be pretty far down the list of images conjured when the "D" word is uttered, but there is a dedicated gang of high-compression heroes who are out to prove diesel's unfortunate stereotype wrong.

Paul Vasko is one such guy, and to cut to the chase, he's the first man to ever launch a diesel-powered dragster down the quarter-mile in a sub-six-second pass. Interestingly, Vasko didn't opt for a Cummins-powered dragster either, whereas record-holders before him had done so. Examples include Dan Scheid's 6.32-second Scheid Dragster, and Michael Cordova's Outlaw Diesel Super Series Dragster, which managed to crack a 3.87-second eight-mile pass in 2023. Cummins is known for making reliable diesel engines that just won't quit, but that doesn't mean it's the only option for a diesel dragster.

Vasko chose Duramax as his weapon of choice, and with both a 5.91-second quarter-mile and 3.83-second eighth-mile time, he managed to eclipse both of those previous records. To cover the specifics, he was clocking 193 mph after just an eighth of a mile, and 229 mph at the quarter-mile. That's 2 mph quicker than Cordova, and 3 mph more than Scheid. So diesel dragsters are probably quicker than you first thought, thanks in part to diesel engines' higher compression ratios than gas engiens, and ever-expanding aftermarket support.