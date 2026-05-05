Diesel Dragsters Might Be Quicker Than You Realize
Semi-trucks, scandalous Volkswagens, and dirty tailpipes. Probably the three first images to crop up into any American's head at the first mention of anything diesel. It's likely that dragsters would be pretty far down the list of images conjured when the "D" word is uttered, but there is a dedicated gang of high-compression heroes who are out to prove diesel's unfortunate stereotype wrong.
Paul Vasko is one such guy, and to cut to the chase, he's the first man to ever launch a diesel-powered dragster down the quarter-mile in a sub-six-second pass. Interestingly, Vasko didn't opt for a Cummins-powered dragster either, whereas record-holders before him had done so. Examples include Dan Scheid's 6.32-second Scheid Dragster, and Michael Cordova's Outlaw Diesel Super Series Dragster, which managed to crack a 3.87-second eight-mile pass in 2023. Cummins is known for making reliable diesel engines that just won't quit, but that doesn't mean it's the only option for a diesel dragster.
Vasko chose Duramax as his weapon of choice, and with both a 5.91-second quarter-mile and 3.83-second eighth-mile time, he managed to eclipse both of those previous records. To cover the specifics, he was clocking 193 mph after just an eighth of a mile, and 229 mph at the quarter-mile. That's 2 mph quicker than Cordova, and 3 mph more than Scheid. So diesel dragsters are probably quicker than you first thought, thanks in part to diesel engines' higher compression ratios than gas engiens, and ever-expanding aftermarket support.
There could be more performance still to come
In the drag racing world, Top Fuel dragsters are at the top of the food chain, despite the likes of Paul Vasko and Dan Scheid achieving incredible results by choosing diesel. Opportunities for improvement were still being left on the table for these dragsters, and so there was little need to start experimenting with diesel. When speaking to Performance Racing Industry (PRI), Jared Alderson of Kill Devil Diesel said "10 or 20 years ago, diesel racing was a novelty," and that "it was more of an exhibition."
Now though, the tables are starting to turn. Sure, diesel isn't catching up with those any time soon, but the dirty stuff is starting to close the gap on gas-powered dragsters, and fast too. As seen by Vasco's results, diesel record breakers aren't inching ahead by one-hundredth of a second at a time, but rather tenths at a time, and that's huge in the drag racing world. The exciting news is that improvements are still out there to be had for the fastest diesel drivers.
Again, speaking to PRI, Kyle Fischer of Lubrication Specialties says "there's no reason why they can't get into the 3.7s and 3.6s, where all the fastest gas cars in the world are," when discussing eighth-mile times. Other industry experts add that only now are air-fuel ratios and purpose-built chassis being taken seriously in the diesel world; tech that has long since been explored for gas dragsters.