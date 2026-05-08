Uber Wants To Turn Its Drivers' Cars Into AI-Training Data Gatherers

This may be a rather shrewd move on Uber's part. Before any robotaxi service can begin autonomous operation in a new city, it needs to collect detailed data on the area. Humans drive the robotaxis manually, without passengers, to gather this data through the same sensors that will later help them navigate the urban maze on their own. Uber's idea to turn existing rideshare cars into data collection devices may let it give companies a head start on this process. When Waymo wants to move into a new city, it could buy Uber's data to accelerate and enhance the process of learning it.

Another area where Uber wants to help autonomous vehicles is expecting the unexpected. "Uber told CBS News that one of its goals is to track unpredictable events, like trash cans blowing into a roadway or a pedestrian suddenly appearing in the dark, that synthetic models are worse at predicting." It's interesting that Uber used this example. A person suddenly appearing in the dark is exactly what led to the fatal Uber crash back in 2018. Yet this is still one area that autonomous vehicles are in desperate need of improving. A three-way standoff on a dead-end street is comical, but blowing past school buses and blocking emergency vehicles could be downright deadly if things don't improve.

Unfortunately, the people being asked to provide this data are the same people who may find themselves out of a job once robotaxis are common and reliable enough to replace them. Rideshare drivers have protested in Los Angeles and run Waymo out of Boston. Picking up a few hours here and there driving for Uber is one of the few ways people can reliably make a few extra bucks at a time when jobs are scarce, wages are stagnant, and everything's too expensive. Replacing human drivers with clankers deprives us of even that small bit of relief.