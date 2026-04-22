These 7 Brand New Motorcycles Still Haven't Made The Switch From Carbs To Fuel Injection

Motorcycle manufacturers have been trying to kill the carburetor for decades. Münch was the first to introduce fuel injection in the terrifyingly huge 1973 Mammoth TTS-E 1200, but that was a highly-limited bike, with only 130 ever produced. It took seven years for mainstream brands to catch up, with Kawasaki introducing the Z1000 Classic – the world's first mass-produced, fuel-injected bike — for its 1980 model year.

The benefits of fuel injection were evident from the beginning. The fuel-injected Z1000 Classic accelerated smoothly from low rpm, drank less fuel, and was ready for the stricter emission standards. Yes, it was also significantly more expensive at first, but the lower emissions helped the technology dominate the motorcycle industry by the 2000s.

Fast forward to today, though, and you can still find a few mutineers that are holding the line. We're talking about brand-new bikes, sold at showrooms, using simple mechanical parts and a vacuum to feed the engine with an air-fuel mixture for that responsive, old-school feel. These are bikes that you can repair with a screwdriver, rather than a laptop. These zero-mile time machines might not be here for much longer, though, so consider this article as a last call.