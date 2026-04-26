Brake-By-Wire Sounds New-Fangled, But It's Been Around For 25 Years

Bosch has been an important innovator in the braking industry since 1927, pioneering systems like anti-lock brakes and electronic stability programs back in the 20th century. The company — whose magneto ignition device made spark plugs possible – hit the headlines in 2025 with another advance: a brake-by-wire system in which the brake pedal isn't mechanically part of the braking system at all. Instead, it's connected to an onboard computer that gauges driving conditions and applies braking force as needed.

Now, Bosch touts some key benefits of its new setup, and we'll discuss those below, but for those who started paying attention to stoppers in the early 2000s, this must have seemed like déjà vu. After all, the same company was boasting about the same basic type of system about a quarter century earlier, when it introduced its Sensotronic Brake Control (SBC) brake-by-wire technology first used in the 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL. Mercedes began expanding the system's availability to the E-Class and CLS-Class soon after, and it appeared on the SLR McLaren and contemporary Maybach models as well.

The success was short-lived, though, and Mercedes dumped SBC after a pair of huge recalls tied directly to problems with the system. Since SBC was designed in partnership with Daimler, and Mercedes-Benz was the only OEM using it at the time, the result was that Bosch put brake-by-wire on the back burner for a while. Bosch further claimed its electronic stability programs had advanced to the point where they could match SBC's performance anyway. So what's behind the return of brake-by-wire? Let's find out!