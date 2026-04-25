How Engineers Made An Engine That Ran On Gas And Diesel At The Same Time

The RCCI engine developed by the University of Wisconsin essentially works the same as a traditional internal combustion engine, except that it burns two different fuels at the same time. Those fuels don't necessarily have to be gasoline and diesel; they just need to be one low-reactivity fuel and one high-reactivity fuel. In this case, gasoline is the low-reactivity fuel and diesel is the high-reactivity one, but gas can be swapped out for things like ethanol or even natural gas.

The video above breaks down how this RCCI engine uses port injection for gasoline and direct injection for diesel, and it's fascinating. On the intake stroke, as the piston travels down and the intake valves open, air and gasoline enter the cylinder. During the compression stroke, as the piston rises and the intake valves close, the diesel is sprayed into the cylinder in two different stages. The first spray occurs before the air/fuel mixture is compressed much, so it isn't too hot. That first spray creates a sort of layered effect, where there's a lower layer of just gasoline and a layer of top that's mixture of both fuels. The second spray occurs as the piston nears the top of the cylinder, where the air/fuel ratio is already quite compressed and hot.

Since diesel is high-reactivity, the heat from that compression is enough to ignite the second spray of diesel fuel. That ignition in turn ignites the mixture of diesel and gasoline, which then ignites the lower layer of just gasoline. By changing the timing and amounts of fuel, engineers can wildly change the power curve of each ignition cycle.