This Foldable Space Saving Spare From 1967 Was Too Clever For This World

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There's nothing particularly interesting about the space-saver spare tire in your car. Other than the fact that it's an undersized piece of metal and rubber meant only to get you home or to a garage in the case of a flat tire, it's pretty unremarkable. For example, it doesn't just fold open like an intricate piece of origami being disabled by a flat-paper enthusiast. The thing is, though, it wasn't always this way. We used to have real innovation in the spare tire space, and this wild contraption from B.F. Goodrich in the mid-1960s is a perfect example of that.

What we've got here is a collapsible, foldable space-saver tire that hit the road before man walked on the moon. A patent drawing shows a foldable piece of rubber with tread on it, curved into three distinct sections. Once air is introduced through an included tire-inflator, the three sections unbend to create what looks — for all intents and purposes — like a normal spare tire.

From what I can tell, it was first fitted to General Motors' muscle cars of the era. This made a lot of sense, considering they had small trunks, so engineers would do what they could to make the most out of the limited room they had. It's hard to say just how long this particular tire stuck around, but there have been a few different collapsible spare tires since then, notably in products from Audi, Volkswagen, and Porsche.

There's some sort of enthusiast community surrounding these tires, too. A listing online is asking over $1,150 for the 14-inch space saver. There's also currently one for sale on eBay for $500, and it includes an orange rim!