What Is Turbulent Jet Ignition And How Is It Different From An Everyday Spark Plug?

This year, Jeep is introducing a new 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 engine option as an option on the Grand Cherokee, in addition to its Pentastar V6. Despite the modest displacement, the new four-cylinder Hurricane puts out an impressive 324 hp, but it also contains technology not found in most consumer vehicles: Turbulent Jet Ignition (TJI). This follows on the heels of another Stellantis brand, Maserati, which uses the same ignition system technology in the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 engine.

TJI manages combustion differently from conventional engines and spark plugs, but does not replace spark plugs themselves. In fact, Jeep's design uses two spark plugs per cylinder, which isn't all that uncommon. However, it uses that spark more efficiently. Additional hardware is added, which spreads out the ignition and causes combustion to happen faster than with a conventional spark plug. This reduces the chance of knocking, increases fuel efficiency, and reduces emissions, all at the same time.

This technology isn't new. Engines in Formula 1 race cars have been built with TJI since the mid-2010s. This makes sense because competitors in professional racing have to squeeze out every bit of efficiency and power from an engine that they can. The idea was experimented with in the '50s and, in fact, was actually used in the Ricardo Dolphin engine in the early 20th century. But aside from its use in several Stellantis-owned brands, it hasn't quite caught on with mainstream consumer vehicles, yet.