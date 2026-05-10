Porsche Engines That Aren't Flat-Sixes

Since 1963, an air-cooled (later water-cooled) six-cylinder boxer engine has been used in a car so iconic that both its engine placement and configuration have largely remained unchanged. It's the Porsche 911 and its famed flat-six engine, a combination that has come to define the brand itself. Today, we associate Porsche with flat-six engines, but that wasn't always the case. Porsche has dabbled with different engine configurations, both before and after the flat-six was conceived.

In fact, while 911 was busy becoming an icon, Porsche's motorsport division was obsessed with winning. To dominate Le Mans, it built the legendary air-cooled flat-12 for the 917 racecar — a monster that produced around 1,000 horsepower in the terrifying turbo Can-AM 917/30. Porsche also experimented with a 7.2-liter flat-16 engine, which was a massive naturally aspirated unit. Porsche's obsession also yielded failures, like the Type 3512 V12 for the Footwork-Arrows F1 team in 1991, which turned out to be too heavy and too weak to compete properly.

For brevity, however, let's focus on the road-going Porsches. The brand started off with the flat-four engine configuration, later introducing the inline-four, V6, V8, and even a V10 engine.