D.C. Car Theft Ring Allegedly Used $500 Tool To Steal Over 100 Cars

Law enforcement officials announced the indictment of six people in connection with 117 car thefts in Washington, D.C. last year. Findings of a federal and local investigation alleged that this theft ring used a key programmer to steal cars with blank key fobs. Transportation theft is as old as the hills. Before cars, thieves stole horses, and it was probably as easy as untying a rope from a post. Those things didn't even have central locking. But as technology for how humanity moves around has advanced, so have the methods for stealing vehicles.

The thefts primarily occurred in Northwest D.C., but the cars were shipped as far as Africa to be sold on the lucrative black market — a market heavily influenced by high tariffs. According to WTOP, the stolen vehicles were taken to one of two local garages where the license plates were switched out, the vehicle identification number changed, and the GPS devices reset. After that point, U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro claimed the cars were loaded onto shipping containers and marked on manifests as "furniture" to avoid customs scrutiny. The former Fox News host added: