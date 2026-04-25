Are Modern Truckers Still Using CB Radios?

So, we've established that truckers are still using their CB radios because they make talking to other drivers that much easier, but what are they talking about? Well, it's a myriad of topics, as Moonraker, an international radio communications retailer and distributor, explains.

One of the biggest use cases is local travel advice and warnings about accidents and other road hazards. Sure, GPS and Google Maps can be very handy, but nothing is going to be more up-to-date than a guy a few miles up the road from you telling you live from the scene that something is blocking the roadway or that there's been an accident. In that same vein, if a trucker finds themselves in a bad situation, a CB radio's signal is never going to be down, not in the way a cell signal might be, at least.

Another use is more practical for the business of actually trucking. Something no trucker wants to deal with is waiting and looking for someone who can actually receive the goods they've been hauling for days on end. With a CB radio, they can communicate both with other truckers who may be arriving at the same time and with folks on the ground to coordinate on where to go. It just makes for a faster and more seamless way to communicate than to figure out individual phone numbers.

The final use for CB radios that Moonraker talks about is probably my favorite: personal interaction. Simply put, truckers spend a hell of a lot of time trapped in a small metal box, mostly cut off from the rest of the outside world. Yeah, they can use social media, make calls and text when they're not moving with their smartphones, but the CB allows them to just have simple chats with their fellow drivers.