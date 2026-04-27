Why Picking A Good Cable For Android Auto Can Be More Complicated Than You'd Think

You're driving down the road about to embarrass the kids by unironically rocking out to Smashmouth when suddenly, your Android Auto says it is disconnected. The moment is ruined. Our readers say Android Auto is one of the automotive features they use the most, but spotty connection is also one of their most perplexing car problems. The good news is that if this is a common occurrence, the problem could be as simple as your USB cable. You might not give too much thought to the quality of your USB cable, using the "if it fits, it works" approach to choosing one. But picking the wrong cable can make a huge difference in the performance of Android Auto.

Google offers somewhat vague guidance on the choice of USB cable to be used with an Android Auto device, stating that the cable should be "high-quality," whatever that means. We can tell you that the USB cable should be fast enough to handle at least 480 megabits per second (Mbps) and have sufficient shielding, which will protect the inner wires from interference. Braided cables often provide good shielding and are generally sturdy. It also matters how long your USB cable is — in many cases, the shorter the better, for both power and data transfer.

And then there's compatibility. USB cables need to be compatible with your smartphone, Android Auto radio, and car. Just because it works well with one device won't guarantee that it will work well the others. That's why it's good to check the manufacturers' recommendations.