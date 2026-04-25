With How Gas Prices Are Going, Bet You Wish Thorium-Powered Cars Had Become Real

The pain of shelling out over $100 to fill up your large SUV or truck is all too common. These prices can make swapping your gas-guzzling V8 for an EV quite compelling. However, range anxiety exists, and where would you plug it to charge at night — especially if you live in an apartment? But what if there was a third option? A glowing, slightly radioactive third option that would let you drive for one million miles without the need for refueling? That's what the thorium-powered car promised as one of the greatest "what if" scenarios in the history of automotive propulsion. Why thorium, though?

Unlike the uranium used in traditional nuclear reactors, thorium is abundant, relatively stable, and much harder to turn into a civilization-ending nuclear bomb. It is a naturally-occurring radioactive element, a waste product of rare earth mining. In theory, the concept behind a thorium-powered car is quite simple. You take thorium, hit it with a laser to initiate a nuclear reaction that emits heat, use the heat to flash-boil water into steam, and run a turbine that powers an electric generator.

In 2011, a company known as Laser Power Systems was proposing such a thorium reactor — one that weighed around 500 pounds and was compact enough to fit under the hood of a sedan, MotorAuthority reports. According to the company, a single gram of thorium packs the energy equivalent of 7,400 gallons of gasoline. But let's be clear: this thorium car never actually had a working model. At best, it was a study of what could be possible.