Astoundingly, Two Separate Companies Tried Rotary-Engined Chainsaws

There have only been a handful of rotary engine-powered cars, and most of them start with "Mazda." While fascinating and not without their benefits, rotary engines are pretty inefficient, don't make a ton of torque, struggle with reliability issues, and are difficult to make emissions-compliant. So they died off pretty much right after Mazda killed the RX-8. However, cars haven't been the only machines to use rotary power, as the "Wankel" engine has been used in all sorts of stuff. A 118-year-old French spinner was used in planes, and meanwhile, Sachs Dolmar from Germany and Yanmar from Japan even used them to power chainsaws.

These two separate companies from different parts of the world experimented with rotary-powered chainsaws in the 1970s. Dolmar made the KMS-4 Wankel, which debuted in 1975, and Yanmar reportedly made multiple models, though the RH 350 S is the one you're most likely to see information on out in the wild. Judging by their lack of presence today, though, they weren't exactly the most popular items to begin with. However, enthusiasts appreciate these vintage oddballs and are willing to pay top-dollar for them now, as some are sold for almost $1,000. Some owners of these old-school saws use them, like the host of the mweba1 YouTube channel, and some keep them as collector's items.