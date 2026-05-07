James Webb Space Telescope Brings Details Of Nearby 'Super-Earth' Into Focus

The James Webb Space Telescope was never meant to discover whole new worlds; that job was left for the just-completed Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope. Rather, Webb's job has always been to bring great clarity and focus to the galaxies, stars, and planets that we do know about. Now, however, it's going even further, as a new study published in Nature Astronomy declares that it has "opened a new era in the study of rocky exoplanets, enabling direct characterization of their surfaces with mid-infrared spectroscopy." In other words, this one telescope is enabling us to deduce not just the chemical and mineral compositions of distant worlds, but their terrain and features as well. The map of the universe has never been so detailed.

The first planet to undergo this type of study was clearly named by a poet: LHS 3844 b, not to be confused with the place where Ripley first encountered the alien egg. This is one of many so-called "super-Earths," which are defined as planets with a mass 2-10 times that of actual-Earth. Importantly, this says nothing about how habitable they are, it's just an indication of size. They could be solid (or not), atmospheric (or not), or water-bearing (or not). As mere fuzzy blips on images from older telescopes, it's often hard to tell one way or the other. But as the image below makes obvious, Webb is advanced enough to make those blips a lot less fuzzy.

It's not just photographs, though: Webb is also capable of much clearer spectroscopy, too. As you may remember from chemistry class, spectroscopy is a method of viewing a whole spectrum of light emitted by a molecule, each of which will have distinctive blank spots. Astronomers have long used this method to determine the composition of distant planets.

What Webb adds now is such a precise level of detail that scientists can determine not just chemicals, but surface texture. Think of it as a very scientific, mathematical way of "seeing" the surface of another world. This is how the power of the human intellect can explore the universe without ever setting foot there. Or, to put it another way: man, science is just cool, man.