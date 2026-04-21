GM Patents Tech That Monitors How You're Loading Your Pickup Truck So It Can Tell You You're Doing It Wrong

It's never a good idea to exceed your pickup's payload capacity, but some people don't realize they're doing it. A recently published patent application by General Motors describes a system that could solve that problem by detecting when a truck is overloaded and notifying the driver. It would even detect uneven loads that could cause a hazard and make suggestions on how to distribute them more evenly.

While the system performs some complex calculations to accomplish this, the required hardware is quite simple, using cameras on the front and sides of the truck, plus one overlooking the bed. Many trucks already have these cameras, particularly toward the top of the trim ladder, so this is just a new way to use the existing technology.

A special computer processor analyzes images from these cameras to determine how much and in what direction the truck is leaning compared to when it's unloaded. From there, it can calculate how much the suspension has compressed, which tells it how much the load weighs. If it's higher than the truck's payload capacity, a warning appears on the dashboard that the truck is overweight.

The system may also use data from the truck's inertial measurement unit to determine whether the truck is level or parked on a slope to ensure that the correct weight is calculated. It's basically the same way the Level function of the iPhone's Measure app works. The processor can then adjust its calculations based on how the truck is parked to ensure an accurate weight measurement.