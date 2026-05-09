Are Immobilizers Effective At Preventing Car Thefts?

Yes, immobilizers absolutely prevent car thefts. Just ask the Kia Boyz — or one of the many Kia owners who had their vehicles stolen by them. The problem began when someone discovered that many Kia products were being sold without immobilizers, leading to a rash of thefts that took advantage of the missing technology. Even a reporter investigating the situation had her own Kia Forte stolen. Yet when Kia rolled out a software-based fix for the issue, essentially equipping vehicles with immobilizer technology after the fact, theft rates for the vehicles plunged.

According to the non-profit Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), Kia models that received the update had 53% fewer insurance claims involving theft than those that didn't. That number was for all claims related to the theft, including those for stolen parts and/or property stolen from inside the vehicle. Looking purely at "whole vehicle theft," there were 64% fewer claims in updated cars compared to their unfixed counterparts. And the HLDI data builds on an even more extensive study from the Security Journal. The journal's experts looked at the rate of U.S. car thefts from 1990 to 2020, discovering a massive 80% drop – which they directly attributed to the rise of the engine immobilizer.

Now, the Kia business brought out plenty of lawsuits, with the eventual settlement mandating that all Kia and Hyundai vehicles had to be equipped with standard immobilizers going forward. On the other hand, there are no national laws requiring all automakers to include them — as there are in Canada, Australia, and the EU, for instance. It's possible that the whole Kia theft crisis could have been prevented if there were.