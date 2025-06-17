Keep Your Teenage Driver Safe With A Redtiger Dash Cam

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The rite of passage that occurs when a teenager gets their driver's license is definitely one that's full of mixed emotions. You've instilled safe habits in your teen and are justifiably proud of their progress, but still, it's hard not to worry once they're on the road without supervision. Instead of restless days and sleepless nights spent worrying about your fledgling driver's well-being, why not consider an easy-to-install dash cam for your teen's vehicle?

Besides peace-of-mind for parents, a dash cam can actually help your teenager to become a better driver. The fact that they know they're being monitored is an extra incentive to pay attention and obey traffic rules. Also, parents and teens can revisit the footage later if a little constructive criticism is warranted. Experts say that jointly reviewing dash cam footage can feel more like a helpful coaching session, as opposed to a disciplinary lecture.

To be sure, parents are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a dash cam, but Redtiger's F17 Elite model stands out from the crowd. Value-packed with a high resolution HDR sensor, the F17 Elite more than justifies its price tag with features like full-color night vision recording. Still, everyone likes to save money, and Jalopnik readers can score an extra $10-off using the promo code F17ECAM. Combined with an existing $100 on-site coupon, that's a total discount of $110.