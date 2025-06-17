Keep Your Teenage Driver Safe With A Redtiger Dash Cam
Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The rite of passage that occurs when a teenager gets their driver's license is definitely one that's full of mixed emotions. You've instilled safe habits in your teen and are justifiably proud of their progress, but still, it's hard not to worry once they're on the road without supervision. Instead of restless days and sleepless nights spent worrying about your fledgling driver's well-being, why not consider an easy-to-install dash cam for your teen's vehicle?
Besides peace-of-mind for parents, a dash cam can actually help your teenager to become a better driver. The fact that they know they're being monitored is an extra incentive to pay attention and obey traffic rules. Also, parents and teens can revisit the footage later if a little constructive criticism is warranted. Experts say that jointly reviewing dash cam footage can feel more like a helpful coaching session, as opposed to a disciplinary lecture.
To be sure, parents are spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a dash cam, but Redtiger's F17 Elite model stands out from the crowd. Value-packed with a high resolution HDR sensor, the F17 Elite more than justifies its price tag with features like full-color night vision recording. Still, everyone likes to save money, and Jalopnik readers can score an extra $10-off using the promo code F17ECAM. Combined with an existing $100 on-site coupon, that's a total discount of $110.
The Redtiger F17 Elite dash cam lets you can see inside the cabin, too
Monitoring the road ahead of your vehicle is the primary purpose for a dash cam, but the F17 Elite does so much more than that. For example, parents also get a view of what's going on inside the cabin. That means you can observe if your teen is distracted by turning their head to converse with passengers, or commits the ultimate taboo of using their smartphone behind the wheel. Besides providing a wide-angle view of the cabin — including the back seat — the F17 Elite also supplies in-car audio recording.
If fretting over a new driver during the day isn't stressful enough, nighttime trips are sure to turn your hair prematurely grey. Fortunately, Redtiger's flagship models like the F17 Elite utilize night vision for a seamless monitoring experience after the sun sets, even when lighting conditions are poor. What's more, the F17 Elite front- and cabin-view cameras utilize sophisticated technology to deliver nighttime views in vivid full color, not the typical grainy green-tint associated with night vision.
Dash cams are not just for new drivers
While peace of mind around new drivers is reason enough to install a dash cam, those with more experience behind the wheel would be well served to pick up one of these modern marvels for themselves at the same time. Documenting debris on the road or who's at fault in a collision for insurance purposes is one aspect that adult commuters will find useful about a dash cam.
You might even find your own driving habits improving with the knowledge that your actions are being monitored. So no more rolling through that neighborhood stop sign! The Redtiger F17 Elite will even warn drivers if it senses they're becoming fatigued. Some commenters on internet forums even report that a camera in the car helps keep their mechanic honest about too many – or too few – test drives while a vehicle is being repaired.
When hard-wired to a vehicle's 12-volt electrical system, the F17 Elite can provide 24/7 monitoring of the exterior and cabin, even when parked and with the engine turned off. If your car or truck gets bumped or vandalized while you're not around, you'll have a full audio and video record of this indiscretion. Finally, drivers who do ridesharing as a side hustle will appreciate the cabin view — both day and night — to document the behavior of unruly or inappropriate passengers.
Spreading the culture of safety
With more than one million customers spread across 70 countries worldwide, Redtiger is clearly doing something right. To learn more about how a state-of-the-art dash cam can encourage safe driving habits, consider tuning in to one of the brand's fifth anniversary events between June 15 and June 30, 2025.
Dubbed, "Safer Roads Aren't Built Alone: 5 Years of True Peace of Mind," Redtiger's social media and website will promote responsible driving while also offering prize giveaways, contests, and exclusive merch. And don't forget the promo code F17ECAM to save an extra $10 on top of a $100 on-site coupon. That's a total savings of $110..
Unlike adding speed parts or new wheels to your ride, buying and installing a dash cam may not be the most thrilling mod. But like having car insurance, the footage will prove invaluable when you truly need it. For years, commercial vehicles and law enforcement have been using dash cam technology for posterity, so why not take a page from their book to protect yourself and your loved ones?