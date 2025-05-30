Skip Flight School And Start Capturing Epic Moments With The Ruko U11MINI 4K Drone
Nothing beats a drone for incredible footage and photos, but if size, complexity, or price have put you off so far, the Ruko U11MINI 4K will change your mind. Priced at just $449.99, it's a fraction of what some rival drones would cost you, yet Ruko still includes high-end features like Follow-me Mode and Waypoint Flights.
Long gone are the days when a hobby drone was big, bulky, heavy, and ridiculously expensive. The latest generation of personal drones like the Ruko U11MINI 4K fold down to fit neatly into a large pocket or bag, and yet they deliver video that looks fantastic on even the largest TV. It's no surprise that a drone is now a must-have tool for anybody taking their YouTube channel or social media seriously.
At 249 grams and with its folding arms, the Ruko U11MINI 4K is small and light enough to fit into a pocket, and to bypass FAA registration requirements. Despite the compact size, this easy-to-fly drone doesn't sacrifice features or camera resolution. Whether you're a beginner drone pilot, or have plenty of experience, Ruko's drone has all the features you're looking for.
AI takeoff and landing makes drone flight easy
The Ruko U11MINI 4K combines GPS, altitude, and other data to deliver an AI takeoff and landing system that makes launching and landing easy. Once airborne, the Ruko U11MINI 4K can beam back footage an astonishing 20,000 feet, displaying a real-time view from the sky to Ruko's straightforward smartphone app.
Mounted on an image stabilizing gimbal, the drone's high-resolution 48-megapixel 1/2-inch CMOS sensor can capture 4K@30fps video as well as 8K still images – enough for epic vistas or mesmerizing tracking shots of your weekend ride. The brushless 3-axis gimbal also includes electronic image stabilization (EIS) for smooth pans, tilts, and more.
As well as tracking people, cars, or other moving objects, the Ruko U11MINI 4K also has a Point of Interest mode. Recreate the most memorable scenes from movies, with the drone soaring around a person or object – it's so easy that even a total beginner can do it. Ruko's sleek, rechargeable transmitter has simple controls for manual operation, with an integrated holder for your smartphone.
Spend more time in the air, with fast-charging batteries
At the end of the flight, AI-powered landing brings the Ruko U11MINI 4K safely back to the ground, with a convenient Return-to-Home feature. The drone will also automatically return if the battery is getting low. In addition, this pocket drone supports resetting the return point, so you don't have to worry about the drone losing its way as your location changes while hiking or biking.
Not only does Ruko include three batteries in the box, for a total of 96 minutes of flight time, but they recharge with convenient PD3.0 fast charging. Helpfully, three charging cables are included, as is a spare set of propellers. It's a comprehensive package that rivals charge a premium for, but the Ruko U11MINI 4K includes them as standard. No wonder it's increasingly the go-to drone for pilots looking for easy flight and impressive results.