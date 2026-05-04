How To Choose The Right Replacement Battery For Your Old Harley-Davidson

Click. Click, click, click. Your headlamp flickers. These are the unmistakable sights and sounds of a Harley-Davidson with a flat battery. Bummer. Even worse, this particular battery won't hold a charge even after you attempt to coax some life into it using jumper cables or a portable jump starter, meaning it's a properly dead battery. Double bummer. Let's face it, some things can't be helped. So, when a battery is past its usable lifespan and won't maintain enough juice to turn over your V-twin, it's best to replace it with something else — ideally, something with the ability to hold a charge just as well as or better than the stock battery.

But how do you pick the right battery to swap into your hog when the old one gives up the ghost? There are a few things to consider, especially when we're talking about an older Harley or working on a budget. On the one hand, the tried-and-true absorbed glass mat (AGM) batteries are affordable and dependable. And on the other, lithium batteries offer benefits like weight savings and cranking power.

Always check your owner's manual to ensure you're buying a battery with enough cold cranking amps, the correct voltage, and the right case size. Picking the right battery can yield benefits like easier startup in colder temperatures and a slowed discharge rate. Then again, opting for the latest and greatest lithium-ion battery can also be much, much more expensive than other applications.