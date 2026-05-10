This Might Be The Slowest Sustained Engine RPM Ever

In traditional single-cylinder tractors like the SuperLandini SL 50, the hot-bulb mill served as a simple means to run agricultural equipment on crude fuel like kerosene. Despite the weird name, the basic componentry is pretty familiar: A controlled combustion process moves a piston (a pretty big one at that) inside of a cylinder, and that motion drives a crankshaft. Sounds like your typical internal combustion process, right? Not quite.

In a hot-bulb engine like that of a classic Landini tractor, the combustion process takes place in a chamber, or bulb, hanging off the front of the motor. A metal plate inside the bulb provides a hot surface for fuel to vaporize, interact with the air, and combust. The byproduct gases of that combustion would then travel down a short path and drive the piston inside the cylinder walls. Presto, you've got the sort of early-century mechanical magic that produced as much as 30 horsepower prior to 1925.

Here's the thing, though: some hot-bulb tractors could idle without completing a single revolution. Due to its two-stroke design, the engine can let fuel into the bulb to allow combustion to happen before hitting top-dead-center. That means the crankshaft can rock back and forth rather than completing a trip around. So, technically, the Landini tractor can run at zero revs.

That said, the starting procedure was nowhere near as simple as using a hand crank or thumbing an electric start. An operator would need to heat the bulb, often with a blow torch, for minutes on end. After it was warm and toasty enough, someone would spin the huge flywheel on the side of the engine until the engine kicked on and start idling.