We're Launching So Much Stuff At The Moon That We're Littering It With Space Junk Now

Earth used to look pretty nice, until all the trash arrived. But now, having already strewn plastic waste across land and sea, humanity has turned its gaze to the stars. Specifically, the U.S. and China are in a race to put astronauts back on the Moon. And where our proud species goes, blessed with intellect and reason, so too goes our trash.

Astronomer Bill Gray has determined that a stray SpaceX Falcon 9 upper stage is about to crash onto the lunar surface. It is not the first, and it will not be the last. For his Project Pluto, Gray calculates that the SpaceX space junk will strike the Moon in the vicinity of the Einstein crater on August 5, 2026.

This was a piece of the mission equipment that launched Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost Mission 1, as well as ispace's Hakuto-R Mission 2. These were both commercial Moon landers designed to deposit scientific payloads (though the Hakuto-R crashed). It should be mentioned that these landers, as all others before them, also become a type of Moon junk once their missions are complete. Humanity has sent much more to the lunar surface than it has ever brought back.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, however, was simply discarded into space once it had sent the landers on their way. It was pretty much just forgotten at that point. Gray, however, tracks man-made objects in space and spent the last few months confirming the rocket's demise. Inadvertently caught by the Moon's gravity, it will strike it at 5,400 mph. Oops.