Last month, in a truly historic moment for mankind, NASA launched its Artemis II mission to achieve the once unthinkable: it sent Nutella around the Moon. Yes, the beloved hazelnut cocoa spread, widely used in countries around the world that aren't the U.S., has now traveled further from the Earth than any human being. Well, except for Artemis II's four crew: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen. NASA needed somebody to actually eat the Nutella!

Here's the wild thing: while these astronauts may have had Nutella, they didn't actually taste Nutella. On a recent interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, he jokingly asked if the spread was any different in space and got a more involved answer than he might have expected. "Everything tastes different," pilot Victor Glover explained. "Mainly because you don't have the difference in potential. Warm things don't create rising air, so, you know, you don't get to smell your coffee."

Since smell is deeply tied to taste, when you sniff the inviting aroma of a well cooked meal, you're priming your mouth for a great time. But that very smell is rising up to you, which is accelerated if it's hot. In microgravity, there's no up or down or anything else. Everything just floats around in any direction. That means heat and/or smell can't "rise" in a conventional sense. It can just hang in place in a sort of bubble.

Without the normal smell, you won't get the normal taste, either. But don't worry: it gets weirder! Because your body fluids get in the way in space, too.