Airplane Ashtrays Still Exist Because People Have A Hard Time Following Rules

Air travel was a different beast back in the 20th century. No chaotic TSA lines. No ultra-low-cost budget carriers charging you for the privilege of printing out a physical boarding pass. No posing Vitruvian Man-style in a glass cylinder. Instead, there were free inflight meals and seats that didn't require advanced-yoga levels of contortion to get 'comfortable' in. These were just a few of the charms of flying before it started to really suck.

Of course, it's true that a ton of aviation-biz changes have been helpful, necessary, and often life-saving. One of the most impactful (and mostly appreciated) evolutions in air travel over the past few decades is the "no-smoking" rule. Since 2000, lighting up a sweet, sweet coffin nail on passenger flights in FAA-controlled airspace has been verboten. So why, then, do modern airplane bathrooms still have ashtrays built in?

The reason for ashtrays in the lavs is, at its core, pretty simple: People will be people –- and people are kinda dumb and like to break rules sometimes. The ashtrays are still mandated just in case a nicotine fiend wants to sneak an illegal dart in the bathroom. Instead of tossing the cigarette butt into a trash filled with paper towels — or somewhere else flammable — the ashtray offers a safe place to dispose of a still-burning cigarette.

Ultimately, along with the near-universal use of smoke detectors and no-smoking signs, ashtrays are all about risk mitigation. While this might all seem overly cautious, there have been some pretty nasty instances where lavatory fires have led to devastating consequences.