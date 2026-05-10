Texas Homeowners Sue SpaceX For Damage From Rocket Launches

Starbase is a strange little place. Nestled right where Texas, Mexico, and the Gulf of Mexico meet, it turned what had once been coastal wildlands into one of the biggest starports in the world. However, unlike other starports, this one is so far exclusive to just one rocket: Starship. Still in its prototype phase, Starship is a towering colossus at 480 feet, the largest rocket ever built. It is hugely ambitious: both its booster and its upper stage are designed to be fully reuseable, meaning they can land back at Starbase after their missions. It is big and powerful enough to land on the Moon, for which NASA has contracted it to do; one day, it should do the same on Mars.

Maybe, anyway. Starship has failed a good number of its test flights, NASA re-opened its Moon landing contract to other bidders (namely Blue Origin), and the whole interplanetary enterprise depends on being able to refuel in orbit, which it has yet to prove it can do. So Starbase is a massive construction endeavor to service a rocket that may or may not ever get to full production.

And in just the few years its been around, Starbase has already caused a lot of trouble. It somehow — here's a sentence you didn't know existed — ruined land owned by Cards Against Humanity. It has reshaped the communities around it. Now, the suit's plaintiffs allege that the Starship launches (and landings) are literally destroying their homes. In fact, all that bother is causing both economic and non-economic damage, according to the suit, "in an amount to be determined at trial." Well, when you're suing a company whose IPO could be the biggest in history, you don't want to put a ceiling on your payout, do you?