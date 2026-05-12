This WWII Plane Is Flying Again After Being Found Under 268 Feet Of Greenland Ice

Glacier Girl flies again. On May 2, a WWII-era Lockheed P-38 Lightning nicknamed "Glacier Girl" took flight for the first time in two years, when pilot Steve Hinton Sr. flew it for the Lewis Air Legends Foundation. However, a two-year break from flying is but a cat nap for the P-38, as it spent nearly 50 years under ice in glacial ice in Greenland, hence the nickname. Glacier Girl's return to the sky is a testament to the remarkable work done to retrieve the plane and restore it, as well as the incredible luck that nature didn't destroy it when it had the chance.

In 1978, Pat Epps and Richard Taylor, Atlanta-based businessmen and pilots, heard tale of downed WWII planes buried in Greenland's ice and snow. In 1980, they decided it would be a worthwhile adventure to go dig the planes out and restore them. Little did they know how difficult it would be.

"Our thoughts were that the tails would be sticking out of the snow," Taylor said, according to Smithsonian Magazine. "We'd sweep snow off the wings and shovel them out a little bit, crank the planes up, and fly them home. Of course, it didn't happen." It wasn't until 1992 that explorers would pull just one plane from the ice, exactly 50 years after it landed, and it took another decade for it to take its first flight since 1942.