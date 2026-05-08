Transportation Secretary Took 7 Months Off To Drive Around The USA Because 'We Live In A Pornhub World,' According To His Wife

Sean Duffy isn't smart enough to be the worst member of the current Trump administration, but he's still the Secretary of Transportation, so while he may be a clown, in a way, he's our clown. The kind of guy who would walk on stage at a Mercedes event on a day gas prices were surging once again to tell people they needed to take more road trips. As someone who was at that event, it was incredibly weird, but somehow, Duffy's wife just made their obsession with roadtrips even weirder after telling Fox News that porn made them take a seven-month roadtrip.

Yes, apparently Duffy and his family took seven months off to go on a roadtrip around the country, something we all know is the most important part of the Transportation Secretary's job. Not making sure TSA runs smoothly, planes land safely, and necessary repairs get funded. I mean, it's not like we've seen any major air collisions since Duffy joined the second Trump administration. But wait, there's more! He took those seven months to film a reality show called "The Great American Road Trip," because of course he did. While collecting his taxpayer-funded paycheck and making his kids work for who knows how little money. Of course.

It only got weirder from there when his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, went on Fox News to talk about their trip and said, "I'm gonna be really honest, we live in a Pornhub world. This is really wholesome, good, family stuff. This is what families need to do is just get together. That's what our kids want from us. They want our time." Um...okay?