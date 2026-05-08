Transportation Secretary Took 7 Months Off To Drive Around The USA Because 'We Live In A Pornhub World,' According To His Wife
Sean Duffy isn't smart enough to be the worst member of the current Trump administration, but he's still the Secretary of Transportation, so while he may be a clown, in a way, he's our clown. The kind of guy who would walk on stage at a Mercedes event on a day gas prices were surging once again to tell people they needed to take more road trips. As someone who was at that event, it was incredibly weird, but somehow, Duffy's wife just made their obsession with roadtrips even weirder after telling Fox News that porn made them take a seven-month roadtrip.
Yes, apparently Duffy and his family took seven months off to go on a roadtrip around the country, something we all know is the most important part of the Transportation Secretary's job. Not making sure TSA runs smoothly, planes land safely, and necessary repairs get funded. I mean, it's not like we've seen any major air collisions since Duffy joined the second Trump administration. But wait, there's more! He took those seven months to film a reality show called "The Great American Road Trip," because of course he did. While collecting his taxpayer-funded paycheck and making his kids work for who knows how little money. Of course.
It only got weirder from there when his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, went on Fox News to talk about their trip and said, "I'm gonna be really honest, we live in a Pornhub world. This is really wholesome, good, family stuff. This is what families need to do is just get together. That's what our kids want from us. They want our time." Um...okay?
This is just weird
Sean Duffy's wife, Rachel-Campos Duffy, on the 7 months her family spent on a roadtrip while Sean was supposed to be working as Transportation Secretary: "I'm gonna be really honest. We live in a PornHub world. This is really wholesome good family stuff."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-08T16:02:22.678Z
What, "We live in a Pornhub world," means, exactly, I have no idea, and any potential explanation I can come up with still fails to explain why it required the Duffys film a reality show that also involved removing any semblance of stability from their kids' lives and isolating them from their friends for an extended period of time. And you know they weren't keeping up with their education, because don't forget, our Transportation Secretary has nine kids. One more than eight. One fewer than 10. Neither Sean, nor his wife has a teaching degree. But sure, porn, I guess.
Generally speaking, it's not like road trips are bad for kids. I have some incredible memories of going on road trips with my parents, and I bet there are plenty of adults out there whose parents were too busy to ever take them on road trips who would have killed to take just one as a family. But could they have maybe made that point without being so weird about it? And can they not also acknowledge how expensive gas is these days? Why would that have been so hard? It's not like roadtrip money grows on trees.
Most importantly, what does a porn site have to do with road trips? Maybe because too many dads are busy looking at porn instead of spending time with their family? That seems more like a dad problem than a Pornhub problem if you ask me, but what would I know? I don't have nine kids, because unlike Sean Duffy, I know how birth control works and understand the damage parentification does to children. Then again, I also know a lot of families can't afford to take road trips this summer because of the high gas prices, so maybe the real issue is that I'm not dumb enough to understand Sean Duffy.