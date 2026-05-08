These Are Your Airport Rituals

Flying can be a pretty big headache, but thankfully, if you do it enough you figure out a system to get through it. Logan asked you guys what you do to stay sane while in the topsy-turvy world of airports, where a small bag of chips can cost $10 and a double shot of booze is available around every bend.

Personally, I get there way too early, find my gate and go to the nearest news stand to buy a print car magazine to read cover to cover. If I've got Business Class tickets I'll head to the Delta Lounge for some of the most lightly-seasoned chicken you've ever tasted and a quick drink, but then to the gate to sit in uncomfortable chairs and read what my colleagues are immortalizing in ink and wood pulp.

There's so much chaos involved in flying that these little rituals can help you feel grounded among the aimlessly milling around adults and their swiftly escaping children. Here's how some of our readers deal with the unknown unknowns of air travel.