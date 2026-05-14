Repo Man Had 'Six Hours To Find 20 Pilots' While Seizing Jet Aircraft From Bankrupt Spirit Airlines

People who are behind on their car payments aren't the only folks who might see the repo man, they also come for leased aircraft after the carrier has gone out of business. The sudden demise of Spirit Airlines left aircraft scattered around the country after completing their final flights, reports the Wall Street Journal. It was up to Nomadic Aviation Group to retrieve these aircraft and bring them somewhere to be stored.

Like many airlines, Spirit leased its aircraft rather than purchasing them directly. Spirit already tried to turn in half its fleet as it declared bankruptcy for the second time last year, and lessors were watching closely as the airline spiraled toward liquidation. While the shutdown wasn't unexpected, the speed at which it took place was. Spirit's Airbus fleet was left wherever its last flights just happened to land. Some were even abandoned at the gates where passengers disembarked and found themselves stranded mid-trip. This blocked the gates from further use, but there were no longer any Spirit employees to move them out of the way.

That's where Nomadic comes in. They work on behalf of the leasing companies to retrieve these aircraft where they were left, ensure they're still airworthy, and fly them to a storage facility. They'd also been monitoring the Spirit situation for some time, apparently, but how sudden the shutdown was came as a surprise to them, too. "I had six hours to find 20 pilots," co-founder Bob Allen told the Wall Street Journal. Many of the pilots he found for these unusual ferry flights used to fly for Spirit Airlines.