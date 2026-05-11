Motorcycle Hangs Out After Crash Launches It On To Street Sign

The motorcycle involved looks like a new Suzuki GSX-R750Z 40th Anniversary Edition, based on the color scheme and the gold forks are unique to the 750. It's hard to estimate speeds from the video, but it was moving at quite a clip as it entered the intersection. The video glitched and showed the bike doing a stoppie just before impact, a sign that the rider was already braking hard. The car it hit is a BMW, which may not surprise some, but it's also possible the driver did not expect the bike to be approaching so quickly.

Authorities then had to figure out how to remove the motorcycle from the light pole. A YouTube video shows the operation, which involves a rotator truck, which has a large crane generally used for heavy truck recovery, and a platform fire truck. They work together to wrap straps around the bike and lift it off the pole. There's certainly no textbook procedure about how to do this, and it's clear that everyone's figuring it out as they go through several attempts. I'll bet even Matt's Off-Road Recovery has never handled one of these.