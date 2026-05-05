8 Celebrities Who Love Motorcycles With A Passion

Paparazzi often go crazy about celebrities and their love for cars and watches. They're not as loud about motorcycles, despite two-wheelers being arguably more ubiquitous in the hands of collectors. And yet, movie stars like Steve McQueen, Keanu Reeves, and Tom Cruise have helped shape the way pop culture views motorcycles through Hollywood. In their hands and on the big screen, you can see iconic vintage Harley-Davidsons, ultra-cool Ducatis, BMWs, and much more. Across them all, one common theme remains: passion.

Cars are great, but motorcycles offer a more intimate connection. For celebrities constantly under scrutiny, that matters. It's easier to disappear on a Triumph Tiger 800 than in a loud, attention-grabbing Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. And for many stars, that freedom isn't just a hobby. It's an escape, and in some cases, a way of life. We're not here to say who has the largest or priciest two-wheeled fleet, but to talk about celebrities with an itch only a motorcycle can scratch. Here are eight celebrities who love motorcycles with a passion.