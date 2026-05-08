A Different Kind Of 'Drone Strike': A Passenger Airliner Reported Hitting A Consumer UAV

On a recent flight from San Francisco to San Diego, United flight 1980 reported to air traffic control that it might have hit a drone at 3,000 feet while coming in for landing. Fortunately, this incident didn't disrupt the flight at all: landing went fine and all aboard are safe. In fact, a later inspection of the aircraft couldn't find any damage, so it seems like the drone might have missed the Boeing 737 after all. Nevertheless, the event illustrates the growing danger that consumer drones pose, even outside of using them deliberately as weapons of war.

The Los Angeles Times has the details, including the flight crew's insightful description of the offending drone: "It was red... it was shiny." Well, if it's going to threaten you and everyone aboard your plane, at least it looks good. But unfortunately, this sort of thing is only getting more common. Drones can't legally fly above 400 feet, with some exceptions. Even those exceptions only let them fly a few extra hundred feet, though; without special permission from the FAA, there's no reason a consumer drone should be at 3,000 feet. Yet a 2025 study by the FAA's Assure center found that "many recorded flights exceeded 500 feet" and "a substantial number of sUAS [small unmanned aerial systems] flights occurred near airports."

Why is this happening? Part of it may be drone operators that either don't know or don't care that they're putting their toys (and, oh yeah, potentially hundreds of people) in harm's way. But a growing part of it may be a change in policy from the biggest dronemaker in the world.