FAA Will Begin Making Space Rockets Pay Tolls

The FAA has announced that, starting this year, it will begin to collect tolls on every space rocked launch that it certifies. That basically covers every commercial launch in the United States. The fee might seem pretty tame at first, at just $0.25 per pound of payload, until you remember that orbit-bound cargo can get pretty heavy. That said, the initial tax regime will top out at $30,000. On the scale of spaceflight, which costs millions, this is more or less pocket change. But it's a big deal for raising revenue for the government agency that regulates launches, and that's good for the industry and nation as a whole.

The regulatory body in question is the FAA's Office of Commercial Space Transportation (which is, confusingly, abbreviated as "AST" to match with the FAA's internal coding convention). It's the AST's job to issue launch permits, which requires it to ensure that companies are complying with safety, environmental, and any other appropriate laws. The trouble, as Space News reports, is that the AST hasn't increased its staff in years, whereas the number of new launches is going through the stratosphere. That makes it harder and harder to issue permits at a rate that matches demand for them.

What is the government to do about a staffing shortfall? Gut funding for the agency, obviously! Space News notes that the office got 5.6% less in 2025 than it did the year before. In the time since, the Trump administration appears to have seen the error if its ways, because it is now proposing a whopping 43.3% increase to AST's funding. It sure would be nice to have a little stability, and taxing the very companies that the agency oversees seems like a place to start.