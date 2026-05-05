How The Rokon Two-Wheel Drive Motorcycle Works

We live in an era where you see all-wheel-drive vehicles almost everywhere, from soccer-mom crossovers to 700-horsepower sport sedans. Yet, in the world of two-wheelers, AWD remains a bizarre niche – a mechanical unicorn seen mostly on experimental prototypes. And the Rokon.

While the rest of the two-wheeled world spent the last 60 years perfecting weight reduction and lean angles, a quiet factory in New Hampshire was diligently working on the "mototractor". Born of an idea that popped into Charlie Fehn's mind in 1958, the Rokon is a tool designed to survive the wild outdoors. It uses a patented mechanical AWD system that's gloriously analog.

Unlike your typical chain and sprocket drive setup, the Rokon sends power from its centrally mounted engine, usually a 208cc Kohler single-cylinder motor, through a torque converter and into a three-speed gear selector. From there on, it gets weirder. Power travels rearward via a standard chain, but a separate shaft extends forward towards the headstock. This shaft meets a universal joint and a miter box, which redirects the torque down to the front wheel via another chain drive. It's a crude piece of engineering, but effective enough to have the Rokon crawl up a 60-degree gradient.

The genius of Fehn's design is how it handles steering. On a conventional motorcycle, the front wheel travels a longer path than the rear during a turn. If they were getting the same amount of engine drive, the motorcycle would slip and stall. Rokon solves this with an over-riding clutch. This allows the front wheel to spin faster than the rear when turning, effectively "freewheeling" its way through the arc while the rear pushes forward.