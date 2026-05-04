United Jet Hits Truck On Turnpike After Newark Landing Gets Very Weird Indeed

It's perfectly normal to watch for traffic on the New Jersey Turnpike, but one direction you don't normally have pay much attention to is up. Truck driver Warren Boardley was singing to himself while he drove, until an airplane landing at Newark Liberty International Airport hit his truck with its landing gear, reports ABC 7. Dash cam video shows the violent crash, yet Boardley suffered only minor injuries, and was able to pull the truck over safely. He was briefly hospitalized with cuts to his arm from broken glass, and has since been discharged.

United Flight 169 out of Venice, Italy, was landing in Newark when its landing gear hit the truck. It also struck a light pole, which the Guardian reports hit a Jeep as it fell. The United Boeing 767 landed safely and taxied to the gate normally with only minor damage. None of the 221 passengers and 10 crew were hurt. From ABC 7: