Airport Left With No Commercial Flights After Spirit Airlines Collapse

The collapse of Spirit Airlines last weekend immediately led to a mass cancellation of its flights and left over 15,000 people unemployed, but there will be further ramifications on commercial aviation. A small airport outside of Pittsburgh was impacted harder than anywhere else. Spirit Airlines was the only commercial carrier flying out of Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. That facility was the only airport in the entire country that was exclusively served by Spirit.

The airport named after the legendary golfer hopes to draw in another airline to fill the void left by Spirit. Palmer Airport was already planning to open a $22 million expansion in July, which will be vital in attracting carriers. However, the airport won't be able to operate normally with just chartered flights and private jets until commercial service returns. Moe Haas, Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director, told WTAE, "We'll probably have a workforce reduction. We hate to do it because it's one big family here at the airport. A lot of people put their heart and soul into making this place thrive."