The Evel Knievel Experience Is Opening In Las Vegas

Evel Knievel was a daredevil legend in the 1960s and 1970s, and he continues to inspire today. Personalities like Travis Pastrana not only break his amazing records, but also break their bones almost as much as he did. Visitors to Las Vegas will soon be able to explore his legacy for themselves at the Evel Knievel Experience, opening on June 27.

The attraction is part museum, part interactive experience. It started as the Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka, Kansas, featuring artifacts from Knievel's history. Topeka isn't exactly a tourist hotspot, so it's packing up, moving, and expanding to a new location in the downtown Las Vegas arts district. Exhibits include some of the motorcycles he jumped, and the jumpsuits he wore while doing it. The helmet he wore when he jumped the fountains at nearby Caesar's Palace in 1967 is on display. He came up short on the landing and spent 29 days in a coma, so it's no exaggeration that this helmet saved his life.

Also on display is Big Red, Knievel's Mack truck and trailer that transported him, his crew, and his bikes from one show to another. Big Red is not only a major part of Knievel's history, but the Evel Knievel Experience as well. After its restoration, the original idea was to turn it into a rolling memorabilia exhibit until they decided to build the museum in Topeka instead.