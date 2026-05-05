Donald Trump Killed Spirit Airlines With High Fuel Prices, But Says Biden And Obama Are To Blame

After struggling to tread water for the past few years and filing for bankruptcy twice last year, Spirit Airlines has finally collapsed. The canary yellow carrier abruptly canceled all its flights early Saturday morning and announced that it started "an orderly wind-down of operations, effectively immediately." While Spirit hoped to emerge as a restructured airline after its second bankruptcy, the spike in jet fuel prices caused by President Donald Trump's war against Iran made it impossible for the carrier to continue operations without financial assistance, according to documents the company filed in bankruptcy court.

While Trump might have shuffled Spirit off this mortal coil, he did attempt to keep the low-cost airline in operation. However, it was less of a bailout and more of a takeover. The proposed deal would have given $500 million to Spirit, but the federal government would have taken a 90% stake in the airline. According to CNN, Trump even wanted a seat for himself on the airline's board. Spirit's shareholders understandably rejected the deal and let the airline fail, leaving 14,000 employees without work.