The World's Longest Bicycle Is A Complex Centipede Of Metal And Chain

This bike is big and bulky, yet the drive system shows some rather clever engineering. Four riders in back pedal together to move the bike down the road, slowly. The build video shows a series of gear reductions that enable the riders to pedal at a reasonable 60 RPM while the back wheel turns only a few times per minute. Several different chains and gear sets not only enable the riders to work together effectively, but also to achieve a remarkably low gear ratio. Humans riding bikes are more energy-efficient than any other animal on the planet, but it still takes four of them to move something this large and heavy. This is no titanium Litespeed Unicoi.

There are some who might say that using a total of five riders is cheating, and this is properly a tandem bicycle, which is a different Guinness World Record category. This is true, but the same team also holds the world record for a single-rider bicycle using a similar design. That one is far smaller at a mere 180 feet, 11 inches long. Being eight inches shorter than the tandem should help it fit just fine on the extensive Dutch network of bicycle paths, right?