What's Your Airport Ritual?

Bustling airports filled with screaming children, muffled gate change announcements, and inevitably the largest crowd of spatially inept people you could possibly encounter can be a stressful experience depending on your disposition. At the airport, odds are you're either leaving your home to fly somewhere else with a few days worth of rations, or you're heading home after an exhausting trip with bags full of dirty laundry, and there are a million other variables to worry about all at the same time.

How do we cope with stress? Say it together everyone: drink! Or at least that's one option for coping with the stress of flying at most airports. Regardless of which maladaptive coping mechanism you choose, or even the healthy ones, we want to know what your airport ritual is. Do you arrive three-hours early just in case, or do you try to cut it as close as possible? Do you pass security and head straight for the bar, or do you find the sensory room and pretend you're not in public? Sound off in the comments below.