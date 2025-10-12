5 Chevy Models With The Longest Production Runs
Chevrolet is one of the oldest American automakers in the business, having been founded in 1911. So it will come as no surprise to hear that it has in its ranks some of the world's longest-lived nameplates. But to entirely attribute their staying power to Chevrolet's longevity is to take away from the greatness of these models, some of which have been in production for close to a century.
A car simply doesn't pull off such an illustrious run without a strong appeal that draws people into showrooms. Clearly, the vehicles on this list have endeared themselves to generations of drivers for multiple reasons: some for their sporty driving, energetic handling, or great value; and others for their comfort, generous interior, or cargo space. Without further ado, here are the five Chevrolet models with the longest production runs, starting with a few that have already been phased out up to those that have remained in production the longest.
Chevy Camaro (1966-2024)
Chevrolet introduced the Camaro in September 1966 to compete with the Ford Mustang pony car, which debuted the previous year and sold like hotcakes. Ultimately, though, the Camaro didn't quite keep up with the Mustang sales in its first few years. But it proved massively popular still, moving 200,000 units in 1967 and 218,000 the following year, according to Hagerty data. For context, Ford sold 443,000 Mustangs in 1967 and 299,000 in 1968.
Naturally, sales bounced around in the following years, but the numbers were good enough for the Camaro to remain in production for 36 years through four model generations. However, slow sales of the pony car over the last seven years — as well as the declining popularity of pony cars in the wake of the rise of trucks and SUVs — pushed Chevy to discontinue the Camaro in 2002.
Chevy restarted Camaro production operations six years later with the introduction of the fifth-generation Camaro in 2009. That model was sold through 2015 before making way for the sixth-generation version, which was eventually removed from sale in the U.S. in 2024.
Chevy Malibu (1964-2025)
To be clear, the Malibu wasn't produced continuously from 1964 to 2025, as Chevrolet stopped its production back in 1983. The nameplate then remained dormant until 1996, when the fifth-generation model entered production ahead of the 1997 model year. Four more generations of the sedan were offered in succession, bringing the total to nine, with Chevy finally ending its production of the Malibu after the 2025 model year — for good this time — after selling over 10 million total units.
If you do the math, that's an average of over 212,000 units each year if you only take into account the 47 years the model was actually in production. Such strong sales of the Malibu aren't a great surprise. While it may not be the flashiest of vehicles, it's a genuinely affordable model with a generous and comfortable interior, and these traits made it very popular with rental companies. Take the 2025 Malibu. It was priced from $26,995 (including a $1,195 destination charge), which, while $700 more expensive than the 2024 model, is accessible for a good number of people.
Chevy Impala (1958-2020)
The Chevy Impala has had several successful outings. But perhaps the most remarkable is its record for the most units sold in a single model year in the U.S., achieved by the big, sleek 1965 version that shifted an astounding 1,074,925 units all in just one year. By this time, the Impala was already in its fourth generation, and it kept going until 1985, when the sixth-generation model was discontinued.
Chevy brought back the nameplate for a second stint in 1994, but its production was short-lived, ending in 1996. The sedan returned for its third and final spell in 1999 and enjoyed a longer 21-year production run that lasted through 2020 before the final example rolled off the line at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant.
The Impala's discontinuation was due to a combination of slowing sales and Chevy's decision to retool the plant's production line for battery electric vehicle manufacturing. Known as Factory ZERO these days, the facility currently builds electric vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV, and Cadillac Escalade IQ for the North American market.
Chevy Corvette (1953-present)
Not all of Chevy's longest-lived vehicles have fallen by the wayside. Save for the Corvette's production gap in 1983, it has been continuously produced since its 1953 debut and remains so to date. In that time, the sports car has spawned eight generations, including the latest C8 model, which doesn't drive like other mid-engine sports cars, as it's the first 'Vette to feature the ideal layout of this engine. The eighth generation also boasts some of the fastest and most powerful production Corvettes ever, with the C8 ZR1 and the crème de la crème, the ZR1X Hybrid — which runs the quarter-mile in 9 seconds.
The heart of it, of course, is the 5.5-liter LT7 V8 engine fed with up to 26.1 psi of boost from twin ball-bearing turbochargers. In the ZR1, this setup generates as much as 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque, enough to propel it to 60 mph in a scant 2.2 seconds, according to Car and Driver testing. Top speed stands at around 215 mph. The new-for-2026 Corvette ZR1X takes things up a notch further by pairing the ZR1's 1,064-hp V8 with the Corvette E-Ray's hybrid system for 1,250 total horsepower. The result is a 0-60 time of under two seconds and a quarter-mile time of under 9 seconds, per Chevrolet estimates.
Chevy Suburban (1934-present)
Ninety-one years and counting. That's how long the Chevrolet Suburban has been in production, meaning it has been produced every single year since it launched in the 1935 model year (although it was made exclusively for military use between 1943 and 1945). That not only makes the Suburban the Chevrolet nameplate that's been in production for the longest but also the longest-living car model in the world.
The Suburban is also arguably the world's first SUV in the eyes of many automotive experts and historians. Particularly, the 1935 Carryall Suburban was the first eight-passenger, steel-body station wagon to be made, thus serving as the forebear to all contemporary large SUVs. Twelve generations on, and the Suburban is now a member of the Hollywood Hall of Fame, more powerful, and ever more indulgent, with an awful lot of technology to appeal to modern shoppers.
Base models come standard with a 17.7-inch touchscreen, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, and a lot more. However, plusher features such as a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row outboard seats, and a heated steering wheel are available.