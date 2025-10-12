5 Chevy Models With The Longest Production Runs

Chevrolet is one of the oldest American automakers in the business, having been founded in 1911. So it will come as no surprise to hear that it has in its ranks some of the world's longest-lived nameplates. But to entirely attribute their staying power to Chevrolet's longevity is to take away from the greatness of these models, some of which have been in production for close to a century.

A car simply doesn't pull off such an illustrious run without a strong appeal that draws people into showrooms. Clearly, the vehicles on this list have endeared themselves to generations of drivers for multiple reasons: some for their sporty driving, energetic handling, or great value; and others for their comfort, generous interior, or cargo space. Without further ado, here are the five Chevrolet models with the longest production runs, starting with a few that have already been phased out up to those that have remained in production the longest.