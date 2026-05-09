The Corvette ZR-2 'Big Doggie' Almost Brought Big Block V8 Power To The 1980s Sports Car Fight

The Big Doggie – captured in the video above around the 0:25 mark — started out as a "what-if" at the hands of GM engineer Scott Leon and his colleagues one night after work. Could a 454 fit between the Vette's frame rails? As told by K. Scott Teeters for MotorTrend, "Using an old '84 mule car, the crew was surprised to find that the big Rat [meaning, the 454] fit into the frame with only a few minor chassis modifications."

They then whipped up a system of tuned-port fuel injection, plus a modified tunnel-ram intake manifold. Toss in a little welding and some fuel injectors from the Buick Grand National, and voilà: it made around the same power as the then-in-production LT5-powered ZR-1 (not the latest ZR-1 that stole five track records) and undoubtedly more torque. We say "around" and "undoubtedly" because it was never thrown on a dyno — these are the engineers' estimates.

For comparison, when the ZR-1 went on sale a year after the Big Doggie was cobbled together, its LT5 made 375 horsepower and 370 pound-feet of torque. Despite coming in at 5.7 liters of displacement — compared to the 454's 7.4 — it was sadly never dubbed "Little Doggie."

The Big Doggie concept was somewhat reserved. The only discernible change in aesthetics was a slightly higher hood to accommodate the 454's girth — the rest was more of an "if you know, you know" scenario. The three finished prototypes sported the Chevy catalog's Z51 performance suspension, a six-speed manual transmission, an orange paint job, and not much else. Okay, the bright orange would certainly convey that this was indeed something special, but it's not like it had widened bodywork, excessive badging, and other "look at me" accessories.