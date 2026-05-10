What Are The Differences Between The Ford And GM 10-Speed Automatic Transmissions?
Ten speeds. Two of Detroit's fiercest rivals. A transmission that was supposed to change the game ended up at the center of enough class action lawsuits to keep a small army of attorneys busy for years. About a decade after Ford and GM first teamed up to build a six-speed front-wheel-drive automatic, they did it again — this time signing a formal agreement in April 2013 to co-develop an all-new generation of nine- and 10- speed automatics for cars, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.
The goal was straightforward: Build a transmission that improved fuel efficiency and kept both companies ahead of tightening federal regulations. Ford took the lead on the longitudinal rear-wheel-drive 10-speed. GM contributed the nine-speed (9T50) transaxle for front-wheel-drive models. The result was two transmissions built on the same bones, but with clear differences in software, controls, and some internal components.
Ford calls its version the 10R80 while GM branded its take the Hydra-Matic 10L80/10L90. The GM version debuted in the late 2016 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, while Ford's 10R80 launched in the 2017 F-150 as the very first 10-speed automatic in any pickup truck. Let's dive into the most important differences between these two 10-speed automatic transmissions.
Where Ford's and GM's 10-speed transmissions part ways
According to the Automotive News' coverage of the 2013 announcement, Ford chief engineer Craig Renneker laid out the philosophy: The goal was to "keep hardware identical in the Ford and GM transmissions." However, each company relied on its own software to match the transmission to its vehicle philosophy. On paper, the shared hardware is indeed impressive. Both transmissions rely on six clutch packs and four planetary sets of gears. Both also feature wide gear ratios. As we explained in our article comparing close and wide gear ratio transmissions, the tight gear steps between ratios in both units keep the engines in their optimal RPM range.
The internal differences go deeper than software. Ford uses distinct valve body configurations depending on shifter type while GM relies on magnetic manual valves that are known to be difficult to remanufacture. Though both are technically sealed transmissions, the Ford 10-speed's internal filters are removable for service, while GM's separator plate design makes it difficult to remove the filter without damaging it . The front cover pump assemblies differ as well: GM uses helical gears for less noise while operating while Ford runs straight-cut gears.
Fluid specifications are also different and not interchangeable — Ford specifies Mercon ULV while GM requires Dexron ULV. When The Autopian investigated GM's 2025 recall, Ford issued a direct statement confirming the two transmissions are not identical, citing different software, different hardware hydraulic controls, and specifically noting that the latch ball valve at the center of GM's wheel is "a component that we do not use."
What goes wrong on Ford and GMs 10-speed transmission?
Ford's problems started almost immediately after the 10R80 debuted in 2017. The biggest complaints about Ford's 10-speed transmission center on the CDF drum — a rotating assembly housing the C, D, and F clutch packs. When the bushing inside it shifts out of position, it destroys a Teflon seal and lets fluid reach places it shouldn't, producing the harsh lurching, neutral drop-outs, and cold-start shudder.
Ford later introduced an updated CDF drum design. It features a retaining lip to hold the bushing in place. Moreover, Ford also anodized the aluminum outer shell after the initial soft material was being consumed by the clutch packs. A 2023 recall addressed transmissions that contained a loose internal bolt preventing proper park engagement and creating a rollaway risk. A separate March 2025 recall tackled unexpected movement in neutral and reverse. By early 2026, NHTSA had upgraded an investigation into nearly 1.3 million F-150s over the issue of downshifting for no apparent reason.
GM's 10L80 tells a similar story. Owners of Silverados, Sierras, Tahoes, and Escalades have reported shuddering, harsh shifts, gear hunting, and even overheating. The issue had already surfaced in a November 2024 recall covering over 461,000 diesel-equipped trucks and SUVs for the same lockup condition, suggesting the problem was far more widespread than GM's initial response acknowledged.
A class action filed in April 2026 alleges the 10L80 causes momentary wheel lockup on downshifts due to valve body crosslinks, and an NHTSA recall covered over 90,000 vehicles with the 10L80 in March 2025. These transmissions may share the architecture — and even the same inherited structural vulnerabilities. However, neither unit is considered worse. The badge on the case was never really the point.