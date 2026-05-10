What Are The Differences Between The Ford And GM 10-Speed Automatic Transmissions?

Ten speeds. Two of Detroit's fiercest rivals. A transmission that was supposed to change the game ended up at the center of enough class action lawsuits to keep a small army of attorneys busy for years. About a decade after Ford and GM first teamed up to build a six-speed front-wheel-drive automatic, they did it again — this time signing a formal agreement in April 2013 to co-develop an all-new generation of nine- and 10- speed automatics for cars, crossovers, SUVs, and trucks.

The goal was straightforward: Build a transmission that improved fuel efficiency and kept both companies ahead of tightening federal regulations. Ford took the lead on the longitudinal rear-wheel-drive 10-speed. GM contributed the nine-speed (9T50) transaxle for front-wheel-drive models. The result was two transmissions built on the same bones, but with clear differences in software, controls, and some internal components.

Ford calls its version the 10R80 while GM branded its take the Hydra-Matic 10L80/10L90. The GM version debuted in the late 2016 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, while Ford's 10R80 launched in the 2017 F-150 as the very first 10-speed automatic in any pickup truck. Let's dive into the most important differences between these two 10-speed automatic transmissions.